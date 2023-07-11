By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Sherwood man sentenced in April pursuit case

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Bill B

So. He is caught red-handed but our DA drops the theft charges! What a surprise.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented