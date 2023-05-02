Sherwood and Cisneros win at Alsea Bay Classic

Amity boys take 12th at Santiam Christian tournament

Dayton boys wrestling took second at the Alsea Bay Classic at Waldport High School on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Pedro Cisneros (190) and Wyatt Sherwood (215) took first for their weight classes.

Cisneros (190, 20-8), a senior, won his first matches by fall and then received a forfeit from teammate Erick Chinchilla in the finals.

Sherwood (215) went 3-0, winning his first match by fall, and defeated No. 1 seed Wyatt Pelroy of 2A Lowell by a 8-4 decision. In the finals, two Dayton wrestlers went head-to-head, Sherwood facing Brayden Gentry. Sherwood won by technical fall at 18-2.

Kolby Wofford (285) took second, going 2-1 and winning his first two matches by fall at 30 and 21 seconds. In the finals he faced David Finch (22-1) of Lowell and was pinned at 2:35 minutes.

Micah Alvarez (165, 9-11) went 3-1 and fell to freshman Ben Thurman (1404) of Lowell in by technical fall at 21-2. Alvarez wrestled previously this season at 175.

Alejandro Magana (175, 13-6) went 3-1 and lost in the finals by technical fall to Paul Clark of Lowell (10-1) at 15-0.

Chinchilla (190, 5-6) and Gentry (215, 3-12), also took second.

Angel Gurrero (132) claimed third and in fourth for the Pirates was Asher Maxwell (150).

Junior Matthew Trunde (165) took fifth for the Amity Warriors at the Santiam Christian Screamin’ Eagle tournament on Jan. 25.

Trundle secured a 10-10 season record.

In sixth was Grady Betts (126), Gavin Brotherton (215) and Ivan Duran (285).

Amity head coach Paul Betts said the program is growing, a large part due to seniors Grady Betts, Gavin Kind and Zane Aldrich recruiting kids to come out and wrestle.

“They remember when the program was usually only five or six kids and now we have 18 in the program between the boys and girls teams,” Betts said.

Betts noted the high school program has grown due to the Amity K-8 wrestling club mat program, which is acting as a feeder program to Warrior wrestling.

The Warriors are poised to compete in the Special District 1 Duals on Feb. 4 against league opponents.

Due to being a smaller program, Amity does not have a full roster and expects to forfeit a number of weight classes at the duals.

Betts noted the duals will be more about district seeding and individual victories, rather than team wins.