Sherman

Labyrinthian

Do you sometimes get the feeling the whole world is crazy, loud, unsettling and upsetting? Even McMinnville has become a very busy town.

About a week ago, I just had to get someplace quiet and peaceful. I found it — The Labyrinth at the Parkview Ministry Center, 325 NE Burnett Road.

It was early in the morning. The birds were singing, the sun was shining and it was quiet!

What is a labyrinth?

It is an ancient spiritual tool, used for thousands of years and found on every inhabited continent. Seekers of all faith traditions use the labyrinth for prayer, mediation and healing.

There is a guest book at the entrance. You see folks not only from McMinnville, but also afar, making the journey to enjoy this peace and quiet.

The center is an outreach of the downtown McMinnville Cooperative Ministries church. The grounds are open from dawn to dusk.

Parkview has picnic tables so you can also enjoy a quiet lunch or coffee break. It also has a beautiful community garden where food is raised for YCAP and other providers.

Genne Sherman

McMinnville