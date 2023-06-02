Sheriff to reorganize jail in response to shortfall

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Vineyard
More fiscal mismanagement by the commissioners and county administrator. Waste money on frivolous lawsuits, political agendas, overpriced and unnecessary computer software, then look the Sheriff in the eye and tell him he has to cut law enforcement. The political rhetoric from these commissioners is that they support law enforcement, but the reality is that they don't think far enough ahead to adequately fund it. The County administrator (budget officer) should have been shouting with a bullhorn that they were being fiscally irresponsible - but he's silent while drawing his insanely bloated salary. These people have no clue how to govern responsibly. BTW, this is not the Sheriff's fault. He has to live with what they allocate to him. Tim Svenson is a great Sheriff.
Joel R
I've met the Sheriff and spent a little personal time with him (and no, I haven't ever been lodged in his hotel adjacent to the courthouse). I can tell you he's a great guy. He'll figure a way through all this. We're truly fortunate to have him as captain of the ship.
Message to County: Give him the money he needs!!!
Hibb
Maybe it's time little Mary Starrett and her cronies help out at the jail since they don't want to fund it. Let them guard those that are there! After one night, I imagine that the money will suddenly appear....