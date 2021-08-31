Sheriff says he won’t enforce state mask mandates

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Rotwang
Good on him. I'd vote for him again.
madmacs
I suppose we can all decide which laws we want to follow in Yamhill County then. If you don't want to do your job go find another one.
Rotwang
Yes, we decide to follow the valid laws.
Russ
Rotwang, the validater.
Scotty
Rotwang: the woke thug