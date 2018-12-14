December 14, 2018 Tweet

Sheriff's office searches for hit-and-run motorist

AMITY - The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office is searching for a hit-and-run vehicle after a pedestrian was struck Monday, Dec. 10 while walking along Fifth Street across from Amity City Park.

The sheriff's office only released information about the incident Friday.

Capt. Chris Ray identified the victim as 26-year-old Jerry Michael Wilson. He was knocked to the shoulder of the road and sustained what were described as minor injuries, and transported to the hospital.

The suspect vehicle was described as being a white or gray GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado pickup, most likely a mid-1990s model. The driver momentarily got out of the vehicle, got back in and drove off. He was described as a younger male in his mid-teens and wearing a black snapback-style ball cap, blue pants, dark jacket and black/green/white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information about the driver should contact deputy Jody Ingram at the sheriff's office, 503-434-7506, or at inghamj@co.yamhill.or.us .