Sheriff: Lafayette may need additional deputy

Comments
Angela Flood
I struggle with the idea of paying for more dedicated deputies.
Not only do our city tax dollars support the YCSO, but we also have our county dollars represented.
If we did not pay for any dedicated personnel, would we not receive any response? I don't think that is how it works.