Sheriff alerts public of scam involving fake fair solicitation

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday they have been made aware of a scam related to the Yamhill County Fair & Rodeo.

"The caller claims to be representing the Fair and soliciting deposits for vendor and booth space," YCSO said in a media release.

YCSO warned that any payment made to a scammer is very rarely recovered.

Information about being a commercial or food vendor at the fair is available at https://yamhillcountyfairs.com/fair-and-rodeo/vendors/.