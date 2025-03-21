By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • 

Sheridan votes to utilize Jensen for city manager search

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

riverdale71

It doesn’t matter how good the recruiting firm is, if you have the same 3 clowns choosing the final candidate. That’s how we got here in the first place!

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable