Sheridan to vote on hoops resolution

Consultant seeks community input on manager search

Sheridan city council plans to vote on a resolution of allowing basketball hoops within the city right-of-way at 7 p.m. tonight for its regular meeting.

The council has discussed whether basketball hoops should be allowed in the city’s right-of-way after several residents complained about citations regarding hoops in April.

On May 5, the council tabled the resolution.

The council will also vote on the 2026-27 police services contract with Yamhill County Sheriff Department.

On May 21, at 6 p.m., Sheridan will host a virtual meeting to gather community input on city manager recruitment. The meeting will be run by Jensen Strategies employees, the recruiting firm hired to find the next city manager.

Visit the city’s website to sign up for the virtual meeting.

Jensen Strategies is also conducting a survey about the manager recruitment. Community members can provide input about qualities and experiences they want in a city manager, challenges the position faces and reasons why an applicant should work in Sheridan.

The survey is available on the city’s website and closes at noon on May 22.