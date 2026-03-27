Sheridan to update parks plan

The Sheridan Parks and Recreation committee is tasked with updating the city’s parks development plan from 2014 and will review a draft copy with proposed amendments at the 6 p.m., Monday, March 30 meeting.

At the January and February meetings, the committee proposed amendments to update the 12-year old plan.

After reviewing the proposed plan, City Manager Preston Polasek is recommending a minor language change to include $150,000 for refurbishment and expansion to the skate park at City Park. The project may be included in the fiscal year 2026-27 capital improvement plan with construction to begin as early as this summer.

The proposed amendments also include a five-year cost estimate for capital improvement projects.

The updated proposed plan is scheduled to go before the city planning commission for a public hearing on April 13, before moving on to the city council.