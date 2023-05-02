Sheridan to honor longtime staff member

Sheridan city councilors will honor a longtime staff member and welcome a new assistant city manager and code compliance officer during their meeting starting at 7 p.m. Monday.

With the retirement of City Recorder and Assistant City Manager Yvonne Hamilton, Amber Mathiesen has been hired for the dual role of assistant city manager and finance director.

Additionally, Kaihdan Trombla is joining staff as code compliance officer and community services coordinator.

Hamilton will then receive Excellence and Legacy Awards presented by Mayor Cale George and former Mayor Harry Cooley.

After 24 years of public service, Hamilton will be further celebrated during a retirement party from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18, at city hall, 120 S.W. Mill St.

Also before the council:

n A $25,000 agreement with SEDCOR for business-related services, including management of the Enterprise Zone, business recruitment and retention services and other support services at the direction of the city manager.

n The council will have the third and final reading of 3% water and sewer rate increases, which if approved would take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

n Councilors will vote on a resolution of support for a $60,000 housing capacity analysis funding grant from the Department of Land Conservation and Development. The analysis would replace the current housing element of the Sheridan Comprehensive Plan and help direct housing policy for the next 20 years, including identifying a UGB expansion as a priority project.

n Due to the changes in staff, the council must authorize new signers for depository services of the city’s bank accounts.