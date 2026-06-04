Sheridan students to receive free lenses

Faulconer-Chapman K-8 students can receive free vision services and corrective lenses on Friday, June 5.

“This Vision Clinic is a long-time project for the Sheridan Care Team,” Sheridan School District Superintendent Dorie Vickery said. “Approximately 150 students K-12 have been referred for vision services, due to a failed vision screening. As you are probably aware, Sheridan doesn’t have vision services and appointments in Mac are hard to come by.”

As of Tuesday, June 2, only three open spots remained for students to participate in the clinic. About 40 students will be served.

The Vision Clinic will be open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the FCS old gym. During the clinic, optometrists and optometry students participating in the Pacific EyeVan outreach program will provide comprehensive dilated eye exams to students identified as needing care.

SWEEP Optical will also assist students that require corrective lenses at no cost.

“This effort was developed in response to a significant unmet need identified through school vision screenings and reflects a collaborative partnership among Sheridan School District, Pacific University College of Optometry, the Oregon Optometric Physicians Association, the Oregon Foundation for Vision Awareness, SWEEP Optical and community volunteers,” Vickery said.

Additionally, nursing interns have assembled gift bags for participating students, which include supplies and educational material to help them care for their new glasses and support long-term eye health.

The clinic is by appointment only, insurance or no insurance.

“The event serves as a powerful example of both the value of community partnerships and the ongoing challenges rural communities face in accessing specialty healthcare services,” Vickery said.

Vickery, along with the district nurse Rebecca Boris, are planning to transport students to the appointment if needed.

Vickery said the district identified a “concerning number of students who require follow-up vision care” during the vision screenings. Nearly 120 students (20% of total enrollment) were assessed as needing eye care services.

“Yet many families face substantial barriers to obtaining that care,” she said. “Sheridan currently lacks local vision care providers and travel to McMinnville or other communities can present significant transportation, scheduling and financial challenges.”

She added that over 50% of students referred to vision providers in fall 2025 failed vision screenings for two consecutive years.

“We also hope this effort sparks broader conversations about healthcare systems,” Vickery said. “Schools, community organizations, Tribal partners, local governments and coordinated care organizations can work together to address persistent access barriers for children and families in rural communities.”

For more information, contact Boris at 971-261-6960 or rebecca.boris@sheridan.k12.or.us