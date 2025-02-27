Sheridan students to play benefit b-ball game

The third annual Keegan Stewart Memorial Scholarship basketball game returns to the Sheridan High School gym at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Male and female students have formed teams and will compete in the game.

Admission is by donation, and all proceeds including Sheridan Boosters’ concessions, will support the Keegan Stewart Scholarship fund, established in memory of a student who died while a junior at Sheridan in 2022. Raffle prizes have been donated, as a way to generate more revenue for the scholarship fund, given each spring to two Sheridan seniors.

Seniors Taylor Yoder and Alex Martison have taken on organizing the event as their graduation projects, according to athletic director Sarah Hilliard.

“It’s a wonderful tradition at the school and we are excited to see students taking the lead this year,” Hilliard said