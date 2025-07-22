Sheridan SD to form bond oversight committee

The Sheridan School District is forming a bond oversight committee tasked with ensuring bond funds are spent appropriately and as promised.

The $6 million bond passed in May — 560 (53.28%) in favor and 491 (46.72%) opposed. Since it passed, the district received a $6 million Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching grant, for a total of $12 million for safety, security and remodeling projects at Sheridan High School and Faulconer-Chapman K-8.

The bond projects and spending are expected over the next five years.

The district is seeking community members who:

- Are available for regular meetings to review updates on the budget, projects, communications and bond related topics.

- Live within the boundaries of the Sheridan School District.

- Are willing to serve alongside representatives from the district, the school board and the construction contractors.

The committee will also oversee projects funded by the OSCIM grant and any additional capital improvement grants received by the district during this period.

Committee applications are due by August 11, and meetings are planned to begin in Fall 2025.

Applicants should plan to attend the next regular Sheridan School Board meeting, 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 20, as the school board is expected to appoint committee members.