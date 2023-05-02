Sheridan SD hosts vision clinic

Sheridan SD hosts vision clinic

40 students tested and will receive glass

By EMILY BONSANT

Of the News-Register

Having identified vision issues as a learning barrier for students, the Sheridan School District hosted eye exams for students on Friday, June 5.

Earlier in the year, 150 Sheridan K-12 students had been referred for vision services following a districtwide screening. More than half the students referred to providers in fall of 2025 had failed vision screenings for two consecutive years.

“There is definitely a need for vision services,” Sheridan School District Superintendent Dorie Vickery said.

By appointment, about 40 students arrived at the old gym at Faulconer-Chapman and underwent several eye exams, from pupil dilation to retrieving their prescription.

At the end, they were able to select a pair of glasses with help from a representative of SWEEP, an eyeglass brand. The options covered a range of insurance levels, and students also received a goodie bag with cleaning equipment for their new glasses, which they will receive in July.

“There are not any eye services out here,” Vickery said. “And if you need services, I don’t know where you’re going to go, and it’s really even difficult to get an appointment anywhere.”

Vickery guessed that many students at the clinic had never been to the eye doctor, as very few brought corrective lenses.

District nurse Rebecca Boris told the News-Register that one high school junior has never had an optometrist despite being told for years at school screenings that she needs glasses.

Boris is interested to see how improved vision can help the students’ academic grades.

“We do have a large majority of primary grades that are learning to read without proper corrective vision,” she said.

Vickery and Boris intend to create a case study to determine if students who receive corrective lens improve academically.

Vickery said the lack of services in Sheridan and transportation is a major barrier to families. It is difficult to take the day off work to take a child to Newberg for an exam, she said, especially if the parent commutes to Polk County.

Boris said there is a nationwide initiative to bring eye exams to public schools called Vision to Learn, but Sheridan is outside the nonprofit’s Oregon service area. She learned Vision to Learn works in McMinnville inquired if there were openings for Sheridan students to be bussed to that event, but never received a response.

She started making a list of providers that accept Oregon Health Plan (OHP), which the majority of Sheridan is on. Parents often tell her they have been trying to find a provider and are on OHP, and she believes most have reached their limit of patients.

Finally, she contacted Pacific University about participating in a clinic where optometry students can fulfill service hours.

“This is part of their practicum,” she said, motioning to the college students providing eye exams.

The college students were supervised by license optometrists.

Other medical exams in Sheridan include free sports physicals by Virgina Garcia Memorial Hospital and annual dental sealants by Capital Dental.

The idea of vision exams and eye clinic at FCS was a result from outreach by the district’s CARE Team.

“We networked, we talk about community resources for our students and families and at the start of this year, we determined our barriers to learning,” Vickery said. “Vision was a big one, and then clothing and food insecurities, substance use and then technology.”

She hopes to continue to host eye clinics to the district and wants to expand to Willamina and Grand Ronde in the fall.