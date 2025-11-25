Sheridan schools awarded $500k school safety grant

The Sheridan School District is set to receive a $500,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) and School Violence Prevention Program.

The funding will be used for physical safety and emergency preparedness measures at both K-8 Faulconer-Chapman and the Sheridan High School. The improvements will enhance safety of more than 700 students and 100 staff members across both schools, officials said.

“We are very grateful to the COPS program for recognizing our commitment to student safety with this critical funding,” said Superintendent Dorie Vickery. “This grant will allow us to make significant upgrades to currently aging systems and shows the importance we place on safety in our schools.”

The grant will fund a badge-based access control, upgrade surveillance technology, expand exterior lighting and modernize intercom and emergency notification systems. Entry areas at both schools will also be evaluated for enhanced security, as will areas of school grounds that remain unfenced.

Many of these safety and security improvements are projects listed for the Sheridan School bond, which passed in May 2025.

“This investment underscores the district’s commitment to providing a secure learning environment for all students and staff,” Vickery said. “The improvements will be implemented in coordination with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Yamhill County Emergency Management and the Willamette Service District to ensure systems are responsive, integrated and aligned with broader emergency response plans.”

The COPS School Violence Prevention Program is a competitive grant designed to modernize security at school facilities. It supports efforts by state, local, and tribal authorities to provide a safer environment for students through evidence-based violence prevention programs.