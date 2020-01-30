By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Sheridan public works compensation policy aired out

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

gophergrabber

The problem I see here is two fold. First, Hall is an employee of the city and was aware of any problems she perceived long before this was brought out. Why didn't she report it the first time she saw it? Second, somehow she is a candidate for Frank Sheridan's job should he be removed. This is a conflict of interest and it would be interesting to see if she broke any laws concerning this.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable