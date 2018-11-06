Sheridan police services fee failing

SHERIDAN - Residents were defeating a police services fee measure in early returns Tuesday, 630, 59 percent, to 439, 41 percent.

Passage would e xpand law enforcement services contracted with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. A monthly charge of $13.42, effective Jan. 1, would be levied against each residential and non-residential property in the city. The fee would be added to sewer/water accounts, appearing as a separate line item on the monthly bill.

Revenue from the fee would be legally dedicated to police services. Non-payment would not result in a lien against real property, or discontinuation of sewer or water service.

The fee would raise about $266,000 annually, enough to add two full-time deputies to the current staffing level of three, including the cost of benefits and equipment.

The city’s 2018-2019 adopted budget reduced police staffing by one half-time sergeant’s position. Sgt. Todd Whitlow no longer works out of the West Valley Substation, located in the city hall building.