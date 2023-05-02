Sheridan might benefit from tribal opportunity zone

Sheridan might benefit from tribal opportunity zone

RFP for new financial software

By EMILY BONSANT

Of the News-Register

Sheridan and Willamina might enter an opportunity zone, should the Grand Ronde Opportunity Zone 2.0 be approved by the governor.

At the Aug. 3 Sheridan City Council work session, Abisha Romano, Economic Development Manager at SEDCOR, shared that Sheridan may be chosen to participate in a federal tax benefit project.

In 2018 a West Valley opportunity zone was created to boost business growth, job creation and community revitalization. The zone offered a 30% tax benefit for rural investment. Since the 10-year nomination cycle is coming to an end, the federal government is looking to make their opportunity zones permanent on a 10-year nomination cycle.

The zone is based off the census tract that starts west of Bridge Street in Sheridan, includes a portion of Willamina and Grand Ronde.

Romano said, “It is a federal program that incentivizes investment into low-income or economically distressed communities.”

The zone gives tax breaks to investors by allowing them to avoid capital gains by instead putting funds into a qualified opportunity fund, which invests in the local community.

The fund makes an investment into a project inside the opportunity zone and the investor gets to benefit from the tax benefit.

She said the federal program’s goal is to get high net worth individuals to invest in rural development by giving them tax breaks.

“So, the intention is to boost business growth, job creation, housing development and long-term community revitalization,” she said.

She said the Huntley and Heider Building would be the perfect type of investment.

Romano said, “Our tribal nation partners were able to put forward an uncontested application of the zone that they would like to see be selected. In this instance, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde made the application for the existing zone, which is called the Grand Ronde Opportunity Zone that you sit in.”

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Between July and Oct. 1, Governor Tina Kotek will then review the applications and select about 25% to be opportunity zones. Then in Jan. 1, 2027, Opportunity Zones 2.0 go into effect.

Romano said because the tribal applications are uncontested, Sheridan and Willamina have a greater likelihood to receive an Opportunity Zone 2.0.

But she didn’t suggest they count their chickens before they hatch. Approval of the opportunity zones happens at the state level.

“So, until we hear from the governor’s office that it’s been approved, we just sort of hold fast, educate ourselves about the program and prepare to move forward,” she said.

The opportunity zone is a separate program from enterprise zones, which Willamina and Sheridan share. The West Valley enterprise zone offers a tax discount to businesses that make investments toward tourism and e-commerce, as both towns wanted to recruit those kinds of businesses.

Councilor Ian Houston wanted to know how far south the zone runs, as there is agricultural land across the road from FCI that the city is considering bringing into the Urban Growth Boundary and might want to benefit from the zone.

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Also at the August 3 council meeting, was a discussion to go out for a Request For Proposals for new municipal finance software up to $200,000.

Last year the city transferred to Tyler Technologies but is not satisfied with the software and customer service.

Assistant City Manager and Finance Officer Amber Mathiesen told the council the entire front office of City Hall has provided input for the RFP.

The RFP requires software companies to provide references from other customers, in order for Sheridan to learn more about user experience.

“Because we want to know what are the experiences of other users. Because we learned with Tyler Tech other users don’t have positive experiences to share,” she said.

“In January this year, we put in a ticket for assistance with W2s and 1099s. It took them over 15 days to respond, which took us past the deadline to file,” she said. “So, we had to work with other agencies to get some assistance on manually calculating some of that without the software’s assistance before (Tyler Tech) responded.”

Mayor Cale George said, “I think 15 days is a little too long to hear back from a software company that’s helping us out.”