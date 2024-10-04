Sheridan mayor to host town hall Oct. 10

George said he will update residents on what the city has been working on and discuss some future plans for the city.

Abisha Stone of SEDCOR will also speak at the event to provide an overview of the industrial lands study that the contracted economic development organization is conducting for the city.

In addition to the presentations, the city is inviting service groups, nonprofits, faith groups and other community organizations to set up a display table and engage with citizens.

“We want to showcase the good work that people in Sheridan do,” George said in a press release.