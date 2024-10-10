By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • October 10, 2024 Tweet

Sheridan mayor to host State of the City address

George said he will go over what the city has been doing recently and highlight some of the work by local organizations.

George said the idea of a town hall did not start with him but originated with the previous mayor as a way to update residents on the Housing Task Force.

“A town hall was going to be held to discuss what organization or resources should be brought to Sheridan, and to present a final report from the Housing Task Force,” he said.

However, Provoking Hope, a Yamhill County nonprofit that helps individuals and families dealing with addiction, came to Sheridan.

George said seeking input on organizations and resources needed for homelessness is no longer needed, a Provoking Hope fills that need.

The Housing Task Force stopped meeting in the spring, as it was determined the goal of the task force was met, he said.

However, George still has a desire to have a town hall and hear from citizens.

“I met with two local community groups, and we put together an idea of having a town hall with local organizations present to allow people to learn about those organizations and learn how they can volunteer,” he said.

During his state of the city address, George will talk about the Housing Task Force and the report, and copies of the report will be available for people to take.

“I will talk about a lot of other topics as well, but there is a desire to come full circle on the task force and honor what citizens were told would happen,” he said. “My biggest goal is to just show people how they can get involved, and if they need help who to talk to.

“I hope citizens gain a better understanding of the what the city has been doing, find new ways to volunteer and be active in their community, and have a chance to have their questions answered,” he said. “I also hope they learn more about our Industrial Lands project with SEDCOR.”

Abisha Stone of SEDCOR will also speak at the event to provide an overview of the industrial lands study that the contracted economic development organization is conducting for the city.

In addition to the presentations, the city is inviting service groups, nonprofits, faith groups and other community organizations to set up a display table and engage with citizens.

“We want to showcase the good work that people in Sheridan do,” George said in a press release.