Sheridan man killed in crash

A Sheridan man was killed Saturday, May 2, in a collision on Highway 26 in Eastern Oregon.

According to Oregon State Police, Lawrence Goings, 56, died in the 4:26 p.m. crash.

Goings was traveling east in a 1967 Jeep. It collided with a westbound CMV truck-trailer rig driven by Mike Brown of Powell Butte.

The Sheridan man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.