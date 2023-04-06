Sheridan man killed in Clackamas County

A Sheridan man was hit and killed by a vehicle early on the morning of Saturday, April 1, according to the Oregon State Police. He was identified as Christopher Wendell Niiranen, 55.

Law enforcement and medical personnel responded about 1 a.m. to Highway 212. The four-lane highway begins at Interstate 205 and Highway 213 in Clackamas. The incident happened about seven miles east of the interstate.

A Ford Fusion, operated by Jacob Aaron Paige, 32, of Happy Valley, was westbound when the driver saw a pedestrian, Niiranen, laying in the westbound lane. Paige swerved to avoid hitting Niiranen, but was unable to avoid him.

Paige remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Highway 212 was closed for about two hours while the incident was investigated.

Dark clothing worn by Niiranen and poor roadway lighting contributed to the incident, according to the OSP.

Troopers were assisted by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County Fire District and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew.