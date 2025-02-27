Sheridan Library offers 'Blind date with a book'

For the third year, “Blind Date With a Book” is back at Sheridan Public Library, 142 N.W. Yamhill St.

Books are wrapped with only one piece of information provided: the first line of the book. Readers take the book home and see what it is they will read.

Participants can return a review card of the book no later than March 4 to enter a raffle.

Books run the gamut of genres, according to library director Gwen Gorham; for those who require large print, these books are labeled as are young adult titles.

Books must be checked out by March 1, but if you miss this “Blind Date,” the program will return in the fall with an emphasis on mysteries, according to Gorham.

“I love hearing from people, ‘This is a book I’d have never picked out and I loved it,’” Gorham said. “It’s a way of exposing readers to new genres or authors, putting people outside their comfort zone with reading choices.”