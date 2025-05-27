Sheridan issues boil water notice, schools remain closed Thursday

On Tuesday, the city of Sheridan was working on a lateral line connecting to the Bridge Street water main, when the saddle connecting the two lines burst.

“Usually, saddles are solid and reliable, but his one wasn’t,” Sheridan Interim City Manager Preston Polasek told the News-Register.

Water shot from the 14-inch water main at about 1:30 p.m., causing water pressure on the south side of town to drop drastically.

Following protocol, a boil water notice was issued Tuesday night for the affected area.

Polasek said the drop in water pressure increases the chance of bacteria in city water.

The water was turned back on about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but the boil notice remains in place until the city receives lab results that the water is clean of any bacteria.

The city recommends water users to bring water to a rolling boil for one full minute and allow it to cool before usage. The cooled water should be stored in a clean container with a cover.

Boiled water should be used for:

- Drinking

- Brushing teeth

- Washing fruits and vegetables

- Preparing food and baby formula

- Making ice

- Cleaning food contact surfaces

Sheridan schools closed early at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when the issue led to water being shut off at Faulconer-Chapman School, Sheridan High School and the district office.

Although the water returned that afternoon, the school district closed schools Wednesday due to possible water contamination, and will remain closed Thursday, when lab test results are expected.

“We learned that when the water is shut off, it can become contaminated,” Superintendent Dorie Vickery “When the city issued the water boil order we decided to close school on Wednesday. “

Sheridan High School Senior Awards have been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 4.

Vickery said the boil order makes hand washing, drinking and food prep nearly impossible.

The district is required to provide breakfast and lunch options and would need to provide sack meal options in order to stay open. However, packaged food supplies are not on hand. The district also doesn’t have the amount of handwashing stations and hand sanitizer needed for 900 people at the district.

District staff would also need to post out-of-order signs on all water fixtures, which Vickery said would take a large effort and not ensure students don’t access possibly contaminated water.

“It quickly became more than we can do, which is the reason we shut the school,” she said.

“Closing school is a difficult decision as I understand the difficulty it has on the families, but with all the factors and considering student safety, I made the decision to close school,” she said.

Vickery said the testing results will decide if the water boil order remains in place and if school returns on Friday.