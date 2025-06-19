Sheridan Hometown Days starts Friday

Activities scheduled across town will kickoff Friday at 2 p.m. with a bed turning featuring historic quilts at the Sheridan Museum of History and a bike decorating and rodeo for kids at City Park. Youngsters will decorate their bikes before competing in games and the join in the kids parade at 6 p.m.

Saturday festivities start with a breakfast at Trinity Lutheran Church at 7 a.m. The Sheridan Revitalization Movement will run a beer garden and live music at West Valley Mercantile from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Other activities will include helicopter rides from Church of the Nazarene and, at the high school, a car show, motorcycle poker run, carnival rides, art show, truck driving simulator and corn hole tournament. Several nonprofit and business organizations will also host attractions throughout town.

The Grand Parade will start at 5 p.m. from Faulconer-Chapman School.

For a list of full events and times visit the Sheridan Revitalization Movement Facebook page.