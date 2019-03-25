By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Sheridan Hometown Days coming together

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Fancydog1

I live in Sheridan and I am excited that we will have something to look forward to this summer. I was sad that the Sheridan Days had been discontinued. I am looking forward to the new event.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable