Sheridan Hometown annual event

##News-Register file photo

Sheridan Hometown Days will begin Friday, June 19, with the annual rubber duck races starting at 4 p.m. at the bridge on Bridge Street.

Tickets are $5, and the first-place duck wins 50% of the entry pot.

After quacking around, young riders are invited to decorate their two- or three-wheelers and participate in the bike rodeo from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., which will be followed by the kids parade at 6 p.m.

The Sheridan History Museum will host events all weekend, including bed turning and an all-class reunion.

On Saturday, June 20, the festivities will spread throughout the city with a carnival at the high school and a variety of games on the tennis courts.

The first event of the day is a community breakfast at Trinity Lutheran Church; food will be served from 7 to 9 a.m.

A beer garden will again be pouring at the West Valley Mercantile, accompanied by live music.

Entries in the Saturday parade will gather at Faulconer-Chapman School at 4 p.m., and then proceed through town at 5 p.m. This year’s grand marshals are Cheryl and Ivan Whitlow.

Also Saturday, helicopter rides will start at 8 a.m. and continue until dusk. Other motorized activities include hayrides and a motorcycle event.