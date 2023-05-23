Sheridan High School hosts Art Conspiracy classes

A performance and exhibition will conclude the activities on Friday, June 30.

Yamhill and Polk county students may register at this time. Classes are two-and-a-half hours a day, four days a week and are for students ages 9 through high school.

A list of classes, instructors and the registration form is available at artconspiracywestvalley.org, or at libraries and schools in Amity, Sheridan and Willamina.

Students can enroll in one morning and one afternoon class or just half days — morning or afternoon.

Tuition for a full day is $200 and $100 for a half day. A $50 deposit is required when registering. Financial aid is available. Bus service will be provided to and from Amity and Willamina in the morning, and at the end of the day.

Questions may be directed to artconspiracy98@gmail.com.