Sheridan High graduates 45 seniors Saturday

Kaihdan Trombla is the class valedictorian and Lilly Barnes is the salutatorian.

Randy Rorrer, who has taught English and served as Sheridan’s head baseball coach, will be the graduation speaker.

He is retiring after teaching and coaching six years at the school. His teaching career spans 15 years, including three years as an adjunct professor at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida. He spent 25 years as a sports journalist in Florida before becoming an educator.

The 2023 Spartan graduates:

Haley Wynn Ayala, Lilly Abigail Christine Barnes, Julia Leann Bennett, Madison Ann Blakeman, Aidan James Boekhoff, Madison Paige Brewster, Cesar Jahir Casillas Casteneda, Diana Cazarez Mendoza, Bailey Marie Marie Diehl, Hermiany Rose Druery, Kalinah Liliana Duarte Stewart, Alicia Dawn Dupree, Alexis Jordan Ellenwood, River Stone Firkins, Azariah Kenneth-Johnel Gibson.

Jacob James Giddings, Allison Yvonne Griggs, Arimas Alexander Holt, Kyle Andrew Huffman, Zane Trevor Hutchison, Dylan Konar Johnson, Sarah Richene Johnson, Hailey Louise Jones, Christian Taylor Jordan, Chad Judge Klingler, Kimber Lea Klingler, Hank Willard Kyllo, Kailee Litani-River Lockyer, Bryanah Faith Lopez, Molly Nadine Major.

Lily Martinez, Keegan Tack McConkey, Savannah Leigh Michaelson, Madalynn Louise Montano, Nickolaus Ryan Sanchez, Noala May Schuler, Aidan James Sotelo, Jade Brooke Soutter, Larissa Rayne Steele, Ty Matthew Tomlinson, Kaihdan Cole Trombla, Lilianna Marie Trujillo, Isabelle Ruth Verdino, Ezekiel, Alexander Winter, Samantha Marie Zembal.