Sheridan Fire levy on ballot

A measure to authorize a new local option levy for the Sheridan Rural Fire Protection District is on the May 19 ballot, which would set the total proposed levy rate to $1.6712 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The proposed levy would replace the existing option levy of 88 centers per $1,000 of assessed value. The existing levy was approved in May 2022 and will expire in 2027.

If approved the levy on the ballot would run for five years.

The levy would increase staffing, supplement emergency medical transport services, medical supply costs, vehicle and station maintenance. The district serves a population of more than 10,000 in a service area of 145 square miles.

The fire district stated that an owner of a property assessed at $200,000 would pay approximately $334.24 per year, or $27.85 per month. This represents an estimated increase of $158.24 per year, or $13.19 per month, compared to the current levy.

The levy is estimated to generate more than $1 million each fiscal year with an estimated total of $5,529,530 over five years.

On its website and in the voters pamphlet, Sheridan Fire said it has sustained a budget shortfall over the past nine months because of insufficient Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements for Advanced Life Support ambulance services. The health care providers are on average only reimbursing 60% of what Sheridan Fire service costs are.

Sheridan Fire’s current budget includes an average annual ambulance revenue of $750,000 to $800,000 and $1,153,853 in annual property-tax revenue.

In 2025, the ambulance responded to 1,304 incidents, which costs approximately 65% of the current budget. The ambulance bills on average $2.3 million annually but must write off about $1.5 million because of unpaid or unallowable billing from Medicare, Medicaid or other insurance providers.

As a result, the district is using $350,000 to $400,000 of property-tax funding each year to cover the remaining cost for providing ambulance service. This represents roughly 35% of all tax revenue received, leaving the district in a deficit to operate with and maintain three stations, 14 vehicles, administrative staff, volunteer programs, mandatory training, replacement of expiring protective gear, unfunded government mandates and the fire chief.

To account for the shortfall, the district states, staff has been reduced by 50% and one administrative position has been deleted. The district shifted its staffing model from two 24/7 Advanced Life Support ambulances to one. A second medic unit is staffed by administrative staff during most business hours.

Additionally, the district has declared extra equipment and vehicles as surplus with plans to sell them. The district continues to apply for grants and is working with the union to decrease costs and educate the public on their financial needs.

The district has reported plans to relaunch this fall the volunteer program, which previously played a key role in supplementing emergency response capabilities. Collaboration with the Sheridan School District to develop a fire science/EMS technical program is forthcoming, too.

Because of the deficit, residents may have noticed a closed sign on the door when administrative staff is out on a call, occasional unanswered phone calls or ambulances and engines responding from neighboring communities.