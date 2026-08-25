Sheridan eliminates sports fees

Sheridan School District students will be able to participate in district-sponsored athletics without paying sports participation fees during the 2026-27 school year.

At its meeting on Wednesday, August 19, the Sheridan School Board voted to eliminate all sports fees for students participating in athletic programs offered through Sheridan School District.

The board’s decision reflects the district’s commitment to making extracurricular opportunities accessible to all students and reducing financial barriers that may prevent students from participating.

Athletics provide students with opportunities to build teamwork, leadership, perseverance and a stronger connection to their school community. The Sheridan School Board sincerely hopes that eliminating participation fees will encourage more students to take part in athletics and experience the many benefits that come with being part of a team.

Families who have already paid sports fees for the fall 2026 season do not need to take any immediate action. Sheridan School District staff will contact those families directly to discuss options for either receiving a refund or choosing to donate the amount already paid to support Sheridan Schools athletic programs.

For additional information about Sheridan School District athletics, families may contact the district or their student’s school.

In addition, Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center’s Mobile Clinic will be providing sports physicals at Sheridan High School on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All students from Sheridan and Faulconer-Chapman are welcome and do not need to be a current patient with the clinic.

Walk-ins are welcome based on availability, and appointments can be made by calling 503-597-4592.