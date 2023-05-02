Sheridan council workshop on zoning and transportation

The Sheridan city council will host a works session at 7 p.m. Monday, July 7, for zoning and transportation topics.

The city will receive an Industrial Lands Final Report from the Strategic Economic Development Corporation and workshop the intergovernmental agreement policy between Willamina for the enterprise zone.

The council will discuss flood impacts on existing downtown business and determine a future political strategy.

Shifts in Oregon’s land use planning will also be examined for potential effects to the city’s Buildable Lands Inventory policy.

The city is considering potential policy updates to its transportation system plan and potential urban growth boundary swap.