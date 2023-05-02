Sheridan council work session

Sheridan work session on funding priorities

The News-Register

Funding priorities, chemicals and public workspace needs will be discussed tonight during a Sheridan City Council work session. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at city hall.

The council will discuss funding priorities for studies and infrastructure projects, including downtown development, restrooms for a river park project and a variety of sewer and water service proposals.

Considering chemicals in the environment, the council will discuss water testing in the Yamhill River and a proposed policy prohibiting the use of chemicals in parks and rights-of-way. Staff said one testing option would provide two monthly samples for three months and cost $6,000.

Also, the council will work to identify a space needs analysis for the Public Works building and a proposal for related policy adjustments.