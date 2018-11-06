Sheridan council welcomes new members

[Updated Thursday, 2 p.m]

SHERIDAN — Lucy Hebert, Rich Cox Sr. and Sandy Walker were leading the Sheridan City Council race in unofficial final returns.

However, Hebert had a sizable lead with 784 votes, 22.64 percent, to 652 votes for Cox, 18.83 percent, and 570 votes for Walker, 16.46 percent.

Trailing the three were Heidi Careaga, 501 votes, 14.47 percent, and Melissa Brown and Cindy Sample, both with 448 votes, 12.94 percent. Sample earlier announced she was pulling out of the race, but not soon enough for her name to be removed from the ballot.

Hebert, a real estate agent in the West Valley for 27 years, was born and raised in Sheridan, and was the most well-known of all the candidates leading up to the general election.

Cox, a communications technician, moved from Lincoln City to Sheridan four years ago.

Walker, who is retired, moved to Sheridan three years ago from Spokane, Washington.

Only Hebert has any local city government experience. She has served on the planning commission.

Val Adamson, Michael Ellis and Rene Quinones were not seeking re-election to the council. Adamson is also a former Sheridan mayor.

Mayor Harry Cooley ran unopposed. He was appointed to the position in January 2014 and elected to a four-year term in November of that year.