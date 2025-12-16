December 16, 2025 Tweet

Sheridan council to consider earlier meetings

The Sheridan City Council will discuss changing meeting times at its meeting Monday, Dec. 15.

City code regulates that the council should meet at 7 p.m. During the Nov. 17 meeting, Mayor Cale George asked if there is interest in moving the meetings to 6 p.m.

The council meetings usually run past the 9 o’clock hour.

Also during the meeting, councilors will vote to accept the audit report and a correction plan, recommended by the auditor, that bank accounts be reconciled, reviewed and resolved every 30 days.

The council will vote to change bank signers with First Federal, as former City Recorder/Assistant City Manager Yvonne Hamilton retired last month.

The council is expected to hold a moment of silence for the passing of Joe Loiselle, a water plant operator (see Nov. 26 story “Sudden Loss of a Buddy).

Mayor George is scheduled to make a proclamation for Bill of Rights Day, recognizing December 15, 1791, when the Bill of Rights was ratified.

City departments and council reports will round out the meeting.

To access the council meeting agenda, meeting packet or minutes, visit cityofsheridanor.com and click under the “government” tab.