Sheridan council eyes spending threshold

Comments
RKing101
In April of 2023 the Amity City Council lowered the spending authority of the City Administrator position to $25,000, it was previously $100,000.
riverdale71
Why is the city of Sheridan still spending money on Hebert Plaza without a clear deed to the property? As long as it’s encumbered by the Hebert family trust (and as long as Ernie Hebert keeps on telling people that he’s getting ready to pull it back into the family trust) then NO public money should be spent on it!
I see over $800,000 earmarked for pet projects for Lucy Hebert, “so that she can make money”. I wish the rest of the council would wake up and see that Bell and Hebert are spending money hand over fist and it only benefits a few people. Time for the whole lot of them to leave, starting with Heidi Bell.