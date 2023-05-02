Sheridan considers "pollinator paradise"

Sheridan considers ‘pollinator paradise’ at city hall

The News-Register staff

The Sheridan City Council tonight will consider a landscape proposal submitted by Treedemption Gardens to transform city hall’s landscape into a pollinator paradise.

Sheridan’s Park and Recreation Committee reviewed and endorsed the proposal at its Feb. 23 meeting.

In a memo, city staff said it would be a beautification investment into downtown and “another chapter in the ongoing story of city council’s concern for the environment.” If approved, a landscape plan will be enacted in April at an estimated cost of $4,760. The price includes one year of plant maintenance before the city would assume the work.

David Stearns, owner of Treedemption, located on Highway 18 next to Valley Market and Diary Queen, called the proposal “a symbol of growth.”

“The city has implemented great changes towards the responsible stewardship of nature, and putting a pollinator sanctuary right at city hall will be a great example for the citizens of Sheridan,” he said in a letter.

He said the garden would require minimal care and upkeep once it is established.

Also during the meeting, councilors will review the 2027 budget calendar and consider a resolution that would allow the Chamber of Commerce to host a fundraising gala with alcohol at Southside Park.

Department updates and councilor comments will follow.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the council chamber at city hall. A link to the Zoom video feed is available at cityofsheridanor.com in the government/meetings tab.