Sheridan Community Grants close Oct. 14

The Sheridan City Council Community Development Grant applications close Oct. 14.

The grant supports nonprofit and for-profit entities and organizations that serve the Sheridan community.

Grants will be limited to $500.

Entities not designated nonprofits must meet one of the following criteria: provide assistance for essential utilities, food, medical needs, clothing or shelter; provide educational or recreational opportunities for children or seniors; or, generate/support economic activity in Sheridan.

Grant applications can be found on the city’s website, www.cityofsheridanor.com.

Completed applications, letters of support and any additional information should be sent to Sheridan City Hall with attention to Omega Rodela or email to orodelat@cityofsheridanor.com.