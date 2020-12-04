Sheridan City Council workshop meeting cancelled

The Monday, December 7 Sheridan City Council workshop meeting has been cancelled, according to City Manager Frank Sheridn.

He said Mayor Harry Cooley hopes to reschedule it at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 at the Monroe Event Center.

City hall's lobby hours have been shortened due to employee illness, quarantine requirements, an increased COVID-19 case count in Yamhill County and the need to keep citizens and employees safe, Sheridan said.

The lobby is now open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The staff will continue to conduct telephone business until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 3 p.m. on Friday.

Residents must call and make an appointment if individual business is complicated and requires an in-person meeting with a staff member.

Municipal Court for December has been cancelled. Court appearances will be set over to Jan. 12.

The library is curtailing some services due to the pandemic. Service is being reduced to curbise pickup from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students needing to access the libary for study purposes should contact the library staff to set up an appointment.

Information related to these changes is available on the city's website, https://www.cityofsheridanor.com/.