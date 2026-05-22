Sheridan Chamber to hold awards banquet May 30

The Sheridan Chamber of Commerce 2026 Award Banquet and Gala will be a ‘rad’ time to celebrate a year of accomplishments by business and organizations throughout the West Valley.

This year’s event has a 1980s theme and be at the Sheridan Southside Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 30. The event is 21 and over; alcohol will be served. Tickets are selling fast, organizers said. They can be purchased at the West Valley Bulletin Board office, 136 E. Main St.

For more information, email sheridanchamberofcommerce@gmail.com.