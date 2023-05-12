SHELL GAME: How the hazelnut-heavy George family is dominating elections spending in Yamhill County

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Jean
It's legalized bribery. We need campaign finance reform. Our leaders should have the people's interest at heart....not the George's.
Jean
Thank you NR. Without local newspapers, none of this would be uncovered.
Judy
The citizens of Yamhill County aren't voting for our issues. The George family and their minions are doing it.
Rds
So they are the the people backing the MAGA people running for school board? Thanks for reporting this as i was wondering who it was that was trying to ruin our schools here in Mac like they did in newberg. Thanks again
BigfootLives
It’s all public information. If you think that there is not democrat money coming into this pocket of red in the middle of a blue swamp from pacs and individuals who do not live in McMinnville and yamhill county you’re delusional.
The election is Tuesday, I guess I’ll check back for the run down and history of dem spending and donors?
Steve, yes…?
Megan
Bigfoot — if YOU think there is a lot of “Democrat money” coming into Yamhill County from outside not only are you delusional, you clearly haven’t put even a few minutes of effort into looking at the public information you reference. Nicole laid it out well in this article (maybe you didn’t read it, either?).
Yamhill County Democrats PAC receives donations from over 50 individuals, no businesses, every month, an average of $25, all of whom live in Yamhill County. Yamhill County Republicans have reported receiving just a handful of Cash Contributions since October 2022, and $15,000 came in two donations from the George family. You can’t both sides this.
If the NR does a follow up, here’s what I want to know: where does the money raised by Yamhill a County Republican Women go? They host fundraisers, but they aren’t a registered PAC or nonprofit.
sbagwell
Bigfoot: The story included a complete rundown on the flow of Democratic money flowing into local races. Brief mention because it is virtually non-existent, particularly when it comes to NON-PARTISAN local city council and school board races, which are NON-PARTISAN for good reason, with overwhelming support demonstrated when local voters overwhelmingly made county commission races NON-PARTISAN as well.
Steve
Joel R
Why is the NR and the other members of the left so worried about campaign spending? Are they suggesting that voters are so stupid that they don't ultimately make up their own mind when they sit down to fill out their ballot? They think we're just being bought off?
If you guys on the left want to start winning elections, quit whining about who's funding who and just move to the center right. That's where the majority of voters are in Yamhill County. If you can't bear to do that, move to Portland or Eugene.
DG
Thank you for the close up look at the money coming in to buy seats on so many of our local boards, mostly non-partisan seats. Don't let the George family and other out-of-town folks buy up McMinnville.
TLewis
This is what the Republicans are doing all over the country. Sen Whitehouse from Rhode Island explains it well on You Tube. There are Billions of dollars being spent through PACs ... Which usually hides the donors identity. It's a huge dark money machine. No doubt in my mind that the George's are in touch with other people about this.
Don
While the NR is focus on people legally spending the money, look at what they could be covering:
https://oregoncatalyst.com/67966-house-passes-hb-2002-removes-parental-rights.html
House passes HB 2002. Removes parental rights and right to know
Tuesday May 2, 2023
Excerpt:
House Bill 2002 B passed out of the House with a final vote of 36-23. If passed in the Senate and signed into law by the Governor, this legislation will allow the following:
1). Minors below 15 to obtain abortions without parental consent. A doctor may not disclose this information to a child’s parent unless the child provides explicit written permission.
2). Expands the use of taxpayer dollars for irreversible sex-changing treatments and procedures – including sterilization for those as young as 15 – without parental consent.
3). Mandates private insurers to cover these procedures, allowing minors to undergo treatment on their parents’ insurance without their knowing.
4). Vastly expands the types of irreversible sex-changing treatments and procedures funded by Oregon taxpayers. These services will be offered through the Healthier Oregon program, which provides health coverage to low-income individuals who would qualify for Medicaid except for immigration status and who “live in Oregon.” According to the Oregon Health Authority, there’s no time requirement to establish residency.
The left is out to destroy our culture.