Sheep dog trials open near Newberg

The event, running 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, is open to spectators without charge.

Dogs and their handlers will compete against the clock on an obstacle course. A different course will be set up each day; courses were designed by sheepdog specialists from Germany, Norway and England.

The event will be held at Corral Creek Dog Sport Center, 32655 N.E. Corral Creek Road, Newberg. For more information, call 971-415-1643.