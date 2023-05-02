Sharon L. Wright 1946 - 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Sharon Loine Wright of Yamhill, Oregon. She passed away peacefully at home on March 13, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and devotion to her family.



Born October 2, 1946, in The Dalles, Oregon, Sharon was the daughter of Kenneth and Melba Day. She grew up with a deep appreciation for family, nature, and animals—values that shaped the rest of her life.



Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Patrick Wright; and her brother, Jim Day (Sharon). She was a devoted mother to her daughters, Kerri Kelvin (John) and Julie Kelvin-Magnuson (Sean); and stepdaughters, Peggy Wright and Kellie Wright. She was also a cherished grandmother to McKenzie Magnuson-King (Michael), Tabor Magnuson, Laurel Bronnenberg, Sarah Glass-Richter (Andrew), Kyle Glass (Jessica), and Megan Oakley; as well as a proud great-grandmother to nine great-grandchildren.



Sharon’s greatest passion was her family. She found immense joy in caring for her loved ones, tending to their small farm in Yamhill, and nurturing the animals she adored. Her warmth, advice, generosity, and unwavering love will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon’s memory may be made to the McMinnville Lions Club at https://www.maclionsclub.org or (503) 434-5466.



Sharon’s love and kindness will live on in the many hearts of those she touched. A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held later this summer. Family and friends will be notified of the details at a later date.