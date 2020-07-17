Sexual violence protest staged on Linfield campus

Rusty Rae photos##Linfield University senior Hannah Waterman, with the megaphone, helped organize Thursday's sexual violence protest. Linfield professor Jeremy Weisz, who has taught 10 years at the university, joined the protest. Sign-carrying protestors made their presence felt at Linfield.

More than 100 people, mostly Linfield University students who were strongly supported by faculty members and others, staged a sexual violence protest Thursday on Highway 99W in front of the Oak Grove.

The protest stretched from the area of where the highway and Southwest Fellows Street intersect north to past Edmunston Street. Participants, most of whom wore masks, occupied space on both sides of the highway. It was difficult to practice social distancing because the goal was not to occupy space on Linfield property. Protesters mostly stood on the sidewalk on either side of the highway.

Linfield seniors Hannah Waterman and McKenna Musser and Miriam Peterson, who did not attend Linfield but whose father, Jeff, is a sociology professor at the university, organized the event over the way Linfield has handled sexual assault-related issues of late.

In an email to Linfield faculty Jeff Peterson wrote:

“In May 2020 the faculty members of Linfield overwhelmingly voted ‘no confidence’ in the leadership of David Baca as Chair of the Board of Trustees, and on June 26, 2020, the Board sent a message expressing confidence in ‘the character, the passion and the leadership’ of Baca, rejecting the no confidence vote. In the meantime, as many of you know, Linfield students and Linfield survivors of either sexual harassment or assault have been mobilizing in support of the faculty vote, and of Baca’s removal.”

His daughter graduated from McMinnville High School and Case University in New York City.

Protestors displayed signs and Waterman led several chants, both of which targeted Baca and his removal from the board.

The protested lasted about two hours.

