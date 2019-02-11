Sex abuser receives jail time
Comments
bonnybedlam
Sixty days in jail for drugging a teenager into an overdose for the express purpose of raping her? Who's agreeing to these plea deals? Or is raping kids just not a big deal in Yamhill County?
Lulu
Right, Bonny--hunting out of season or with no license rank as far more serious offenses because the state of Oregon is being screwed. Punishment is swift and sure.
myopinion
He's not even on the roster right now. Whats up with that?
Lulu
Maybe he's on work release. I'm sure he's simply a misunderstood young guy who meant well and wanted an instant girlfriend.
Paul Daquilante
myopinion . . .
He begins his sentence Thursday, Feb. 14.
Paul Daquilante/reporter