Seven-year-old McMinnville bicyclist struck by pickup

[Updated 2/23 2 p.m.]

A seven-year-old McMinnville boy, riding his bicycle, was struck by a pickup at the intersection of Northwest Adams and Second streets Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was not identified. He was transported by McMinnville Fire Department ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center and transferred by Life Flight helicopter to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center Hospital in Portland. McMinnville Police Capt. Tim Symons said he was in critical but stable condition Wednesday.

McMinnville Police, assisted by the Oregon State Police, gave this account of the incident that was reported about 4:30 p.m.:

The boy, who was wearing a helmet, was riding northbound on Adams in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2017 Ford F150 pickup traveling westbound on Second Street and driven by Kevin W. Chambers, 32, of McMinnville.

An initial summary report from OSP stated that the operator of the pickup "failed to stop at the clearly marked red light, proceeded through the intersection and struck the bicyclist." However, McMinnville police told the News-Register Thursday afternoon that recently obtained surveillance video shows Chambers did not run a red light. The initial OSP report was based on witness statements, Mac police said.

Chambers was not injured and remained at the scene.

No other information was immediately released. The crash remains under investigation and no citations have been issued.

Any witnesses who have not spoken with the police, or any motorists who might have dash cam video of the incident, are asked to contact Sgt. Josh Sheets or officer Cody Williams at 503-434-7307.

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated from its original version with information from McMinnville Police Department that the driver did not run a red light, as originally reported.]