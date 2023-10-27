Session to look at impact of AI

The Yamhill County Chapter of the American Association of University Women and Humane Tech Talk LLC will host a public workshop about artificial intelligence on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The free workshop, “The Humanity Gap,” will run from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Carnegie Room at the McMinnville Public Library.

Jill Hollingsworth, founder and executive director of Humane Tech Talk, will discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on people’s digital lives.

She said the public needs to explore the impact of advances in AI, particularly regarding AI-powered surveillance technology and neurotechnology,

“We missed an opportunity to analyze social media’s impacts on our digital lives, and we are feeling the pain” she said. “It’s time for the public to join academics, politicians, data scientists and technologists to gather, lend our voices and prepare for a future with AI.”

Hollingsworth said the public also needs to catch up with advances in AI. To do so, people may need to develop a higher level of digital literacy, she said.

For more information about the upcoming meeting call the library, at 503-435-5562.