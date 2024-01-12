Series looks at retirement issues

The McMinnville Senior Center and St. Barnabas Episcopal Church will host a series of forums about retirement, with programs once a month January through April.

“I’m Retiring. What Next?” will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in the senior center, 2250 N.E. McDaniel Lane, McMinnville. Admission is free.

Henry Kass, chairman of the Outreach Committee at the church, said the series covers finances, health insurance and Medicare, retirement and aging and housing options.

Such information can be difficult to find in one place, he said. “Having the material brought together in one series should be of real value to those planning to retire,” he said.

Programs include:

Jan. 17, “Getting Finances in Order,” presenter Kevin Chambers.

Feb. 21, Health insurance and Medicare, along with supplemental insurance plans, presenter Dianne McGill.

March 20, Retirement and aging, maintaining good health and dealing with significant health issues, presenter Lola Maclean, nurse practitioner.

April 17, Housing: Looking at all the options, including downsizing and retirement community options, presenter Sam Charitar of A Place for Mom.

For more information, call the senior center, at 503-435-0407.